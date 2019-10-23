Wyoming elections secure Sec. of State reported

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan told Riverton Rotarians Tuesday noon that the entire state will have new voting machines by the 2020 elections.

He said three vendors are to be interviewed this week and that the cost of replacing the state’s aging voting equipment will be in the range of $8 to 10 million dollars. “It just needs to be done. Our last upgrade was in 2000. We will also have equipment that produces a paper ballot for voter confidence in the results.”

Buchanan said the state’s voter rolls are purged every day in his office, to account for people who have moved out of their districts, to ensure those on the roles are US citizens, to remove felons or those who have passed away.

“We have very clean voter rolls in Wyoming. It is so important to have secure elections so residents have confidence that our voting is fair and the results are true.

He said his office will remain diligent in the face cyber security threats. He said threats from North Korea, China and Russia, countries he called bad actors, had not changed one single vote in the US. “What they have done, however is sew discontent in the country to divide us with misinformation on wedge issues to the detriment of our constitutional republic.”