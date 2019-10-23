Two rescued after being stranded in weekend storm

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 39 calls for service on Monday, including 10 ambulance calls. There were no fire calls. Five individuals were booked into the county detention center, which has a total inmate population of 187. Of those, one is on home detention and 11 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county.

From the call log:

Deputies assisted officers from the Rock Springs Police Department who were investigating a case that may have occurred near Lander.

Two individuals who were stranded for two days on the Nowood Road outside of Lost Cabin due to the weekend storm were rescued. A report indicated they were okay.