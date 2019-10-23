RPD: Theft; Assault; Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 28 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

The Riverton Radio Shack in the 200 block of East Main reported a pair of headphones and batteries were stolen. A report is pending.

An assault reported in the 1200 block of East Park is under investigation.

A unoccupied vehicle found in the barrow ditch in front of the Wyoming Honor Farm with its air bags deployed was earlier reported to have struck a deer at that location.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, Eldon Antelope for Public Intoxication

Arrested 28-year-old female from Riverton Breanna Lincoln Fremont County Warrant

A 14-year-old male from Riverton issued citation for possession of tobacco.

A 16-year-old male from Riverton issued citation for possession of a controlled substance

Arrested 25-year-old male from Riverton Fabian Alcoser for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 36-year-old male from Riverton, Ransrun Armajo for Probation Revocation