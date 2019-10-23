One dead, two injured in crash on 17 Mile Road

A 23-year-old local woman, Toniette Munguia, was killed in a single vehicle rollover crash Tuesday morning at 7:20 a.m. at milepost 6 on the 17 Mile Road according to a crash report filed by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Munguia was the driver of a Honda CR-V. Two passengers in the vehicle, one woman and one man, were injured and were taken to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for specialized treatment.

One passenger was ejected from the vehicle and another had to be extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol report of the crash, the Honda CR-V was eastbound on 17-Mile road when the vehicle exited the roadway to the left and drove into a flood gate. When the vehicle struck the flood gate, it caused the vehicle to be launched into the air and go into a roll. The vehicle rolled at least one and a half times before coming to a rest.

Munguia was impaled during the rollover, and one passenger was ejected from the vehicle. The third passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver succumbed to her injuries on the scene, and the other two passengers were transported to the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper for treatment.

The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash. Speed was listed as a contributing factor to the wreck. Seat belts were not in use.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department is conducting the investigation for this crash.

The death is the 132nd on Wyoming Highways this year, compared to 96 fatalities on this date last year.