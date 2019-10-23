International Bat Awareness Week begins Thursday

Lander, Wyo. – Did you know that nongame biologists with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department survey, research, and track bats across the state? Recently Bat Biologist Laura Beard and her technicians have placed radio transmitters on bats in the Lander Region. They are working to track these bats to their intermediary roosts (used during migration) and winter roosts. They are already learning new information about the structures bats use on their route to hibernate for the winter. Look for photos and even more details on their research in an upcoming newsletter.

Also, October is Bat Appreciation Month, and tomorrow, October 24, kicks off International Bat Awareness Week. Celebrate at “Nocturnal by Nature” a BLM event at the Lander Library on Tuesday, October 29 from 3:00 – 5:00 pm with fun bat activities and learning for the whole family.