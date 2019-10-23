Good Sportsmanship Award to RHS Volleyball Libero

Riverton Schools Superintendent Terry Snyder presented a Wyoming High School Activities Association “Good Sportsmanship Award” to a Wolverine Volleyball player Tuesday night.

The honor was presented to Taci Wilson for her conduct at a match against Casper Kelly Walsh. “She’s the Libero and one tough player,” Snyder said. “We’re really proud of you and proud of our athletes.”

Snyder said after three losses to Rock Springs, the Wolverines finally got the better of the Tigers, and he said the Lady Wolverines match against Kelly Walsh, the state’s top Class 4-A Team, was epic. “We almost got them,” he said of the Lady Trojans, the defending state champions. “We put up a great game.”

Snyder reminded the board that the Lady Wolverines will take on the Lander Valley Lady Tigers on Thursday night over in Lander. “Get over there and see them if you can, we’ve got a good team.”