Fall sampling shows high fish numbers in Boysen

Annual fall gill netting by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department showed that Boysen Reservoir continues to provide an excellent fishery. Walleye numbers were the highest observed since 2014 (Figure 1). Strong 2014 – 2016 hatches are providing anglers excellent opportunities to catch 13 to 19-inch walleye. High numbers of 9 and 10-inch walleye were also captured, indicating a strong 2018 hatch (Figure 2).

Similar to netting last year, the sauger catch rate was also good. The catch rate in this year’s nets was the second-highest observed since 2002, indicating the population is continuing to recover from the early-2000’s crash that was caused by an extended drought.

However, yellow perch numbers dropped from the previous three years. But, 60% of the yellow perch captured were keeper-sized at 9 to 12 inches

The number of fish are logged in. WGFD

Figure 1. Average catch rates for walleye in Wyoming Game and Fish Department gill nets in Boysen Reservoir (2000-2019). Error bars represent 90% confidence intervals. Data were unavailable to calculate confidence intervals prior to 2002.

Figure 2. Length frequency of walleye caught in Wyoming Game and Fish Department gill nets, September 2019.

Fisheries Technician Nick Kovacs takes an odilith sample from a fish to later determine the age.



Figure 3. Average catch rates for sauger in Wyoming Game and Fish Department gill nets in Boysen Reservoir (2000-2019). Error bars represent 90% confidence intervals. Data were unavailable to calculate confidence intervals prior to 2002.​



Figure 4. Length frequency of yellow perch caught in Wyoming Game and Fish Department gill nets, September 2019.