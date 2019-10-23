Enrollment up in Riverton; Leases, Bid Awards approved

The Trustees of Fremont County School District #25 made short order of their agenda Tuesday night, finishing in less than an hour.

• Two leases inside the Tonkin Activity Center were approved. One for the Wyoming Department of Education for $7,508.70 and the second for the Fremont County Board of Cooperative Education Services for $5,172.20

• Two bids were awarded, including a $111,558 project to Gales Carpet One of Riverton to replace the carpeting in the entryways, hallways and commons area at Riverton High School. The second bid was for serving line equipment at the James H. Moore Career Center. “We’ve been planning this replacement for years,” said Superintendent Terry Snyder. The bid went to Pueblo Hotel Supply for $49,812.76.

• Trustees approved awarding employment contracts to Matthew Maidl as a Willow Creek Special Education Teacher and to Andrea Anderson as a Riverton High School Art Teacher. A resignation effective October 18th was accepted from Riverton Middle School 8th Grade Math Teacher Georgerene Russell.

Snyder reported the district’s enrollment was up by 59 students over the close of school last spring. “It’s been staying pretty consistent this year, and that’s good,” he reported. Current enrollment in the district is 2,463 students.