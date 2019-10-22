Wyoming’s Secretary of State visited Riverton, Lander

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan said Tuesday his office contributes $50-million a year to the state’s general fund, something he believes the vast majority of state residents don’t know.

“Wyoming was the first state to establish Limited Liability Company’s (LLCs) with pass through taxation benefits, and now we are competing with the State of Delaware as the top business registration state in the Union,” he said.

“On any given biennium, we generate $50-million for the state with a growth of about three to four percent a year,” he told Riverton Rotarians at a noon luncheon. “We have a business friendly climate in Wyoming with low taxation, a friendly government, great customer service and low fees.”

Buchanan said his office is technology driven which not only makes the office more efficient, but also more relevant in today’s national climate. “We (the Sec. of State’s office) pay for ourselves. We’re efficient,” he said.

Buchanan gave the Rotarians a primer on his office’s duties and responsibilities during the luncheon, noting that the primary functions of the office are the Business Division, Elections, and the fact that he is one of the five state elected officials that make up the State Loan and Investment Board, plus other committees.

Buchanan gave a similar presentation to the Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday afternoon, and he’ll be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Lander Wednesday noon.