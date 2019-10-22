Wyoming’s O-Line Unit Named to Midseason Honor

New York — The Joe Moore Award for the Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football today revealed the members of its 2019 midseason honor roll. The Foundation for Teamwork has presented the unique award since 2015.

Earning a spot on this year’s midseason honor roll is the University of Wyoming Offensive Line Unit. Among the accomplishments of the University of Wyoming offensive line this season are:

Wyoming 2019 Offensive Line Superlatives

• The Cowboys rank No. 15 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 236.7 yards per game.

• Wyoming’s offense is ranked No. 10 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, giving up an average only 1.00 sack per game (only seven total sacks allowed) for the 2019 season.

• Wyoming is one of only seven FBS teams to have four different individuals record a 100-yard rushing game in 2019.

• Through the first seven games of the season, the Cowboy offensive line has paved the way for a total of seven 100-yard rushing games.

What The Committee Is Saying:

“Was really impressed when I first turned their Missouri tape on. Contact power, balance, sustain, and finishing. They were up to task and took it to them. Really set the tone. OL played a huge role in the upset. Fundamentally sound. Lost their LG Eric Abojei vs SDSU and he was their alpha dog. Deserving group.”

The complete list of teams on this year’s midseason honor roll are the O-lines of Alabama, Air Force, Appalachian State, Army, Baylor, Boston College, Charlotte, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

This year’s honor roll members represent eight conferences and two independents (in alphabetical order): ACC (3), BIG TEN (3), BIG-12 (4), CUSA (1), MWC (2), PAC-12 (2), SEC (5), SUN BELT (2), and Army and Notre Dame. For games played through Oct. 19, teams on this year’s honor roll had a combined record of 154-20 and includes twelve ranked teams, eight of which are in the Top Ten of the AP Poll.*

These units have gained the attention of the Joe Moore Award voting committee as it moves closer to announcing the selection of semifinalists on Nov. 19 and finalists on Dec. 10. Selection of the 2019 Joe Moore Award winner will be made public after a surprise visit to the winning university’s campus in late December.