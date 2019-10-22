One killed in early morning rollover on 17-Mile Road

A single vehicle rollover early today in the 600 block of the 17-mile Road on the Wind River Reservation has resulted in the death of one person and the injury of two others.

The crash is still under investigation and no further details are available.

What is known is that the wreck involved a SUV that rolled and pinned one person inside the vehicle. That person had to be extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life. The other injured party apparently was able to crawl out of the vehicle. The fatality was pinned under the vehicle, according to radio reports.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.