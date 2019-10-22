Lander man killed in vehicle crash near Laramie

A single vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 at milepost 305 in Albany county killed a locally-known man Sunday night. The victim was identified as 34-year-old Rudi Haskins, son of Mark and Shari Haskins of Lander.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol crash report, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Haskins was eastbound on Interstate 80, at around milepost 305, at 8:11 pm when it exited the roadway to the left. The driver overcorrected to the right, which caused the Honda to rotate clockwise. The Honda re-entered the roadway and crossed both eastbound lanes of travel in a driver-side leading slide. The Honda then exited the roadway to the right. Once off of the roadway, the vehicle tripped and rolled multiple times.

Haskins was not wearing a seat belt. Road conditions at the time were reported to be dry and the weather clear. Possible contributing factors include speed, according to the report.

Haskin’s death is the 131st traffic fatality of the year, compared with 96 on this date one year ago.