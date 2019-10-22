Eastern Shoshone Halloween Events listed here

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Family Night: Pumpkin Carving at the Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe – #9 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie, 6:30 pm- 7:30 pm Free for families

Wednesday, Oct. 30

MSCC Trunk or Treat Morning Star Care Center, 4 N Fork Rd, Fort Washakie, 4 – 6 pm. Any family or community members interested in participating in the Trunk or Treat must decorate their trunk. MSCC elders would like to invite all the little ghosts and goblins to come and trick or treat! Prizes will be given out for the best trunk. For more information please call 332-6902 ext. 114.

Community Halloween Carnival – Boys and Girls Club of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe , #9 Shipton Lane, Fort Washakie, 6 – 8 pm. The carnival is free and open to any children and families. Games, prizes and dancing will begin at 6 pm. Call the Club for more information: 307-332-4150.

Thursday, Oct. 31

WRTC Trunk or Treat – Wind River Tribal Court, Wind River Prosecutor’s Office, Wind River Probation Department and Wind River Detention Center, 109 Norkok St, Fort Washakie, 9 – 11 am

Eastern Shoshone Tribe Trunk or Treat, 14 N Fork Rd, Fort Washakie, 12:45 – 4:45 pm. Eastern Shoshone Tribe Departments are hosting a Trunk or Treat at the Post Office parking lot. Children are invited to stop by between 12:45pm-4:45pm (or visit departments in the morning). For more information call 307-332-3532.

Shoshone Rose Halloween Party – Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel, 5690 US-287, Lander, 5 – 9 pm $10 in FREE PLAY for everyone in 50% costume 18+ until 9 pm; DJ Dance Contests for Cash Prizes 18+ 6 pm-9 pm; $65 Special Halloween Hotel Rate; Trick or Treating for the kids 5-8 pm; Call casino for more information 307-206-7000

Halloween Masquerade – Eastern Shoshone Entertainment Committee, Rocky Mountain Hall, 19 N Fork Rd, Fort Washakie, 7 – 9 pm