Cowboys Host Wolf Pack at High Noon on Saturday

LARAMIE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Cowboys (5-2 overall, 2-1 MW) host the Nevada Wolf Pack (4-3 overall, 1-2 MW) on Saturday at Noon inside War Memorial Stadium. Wyoming has won six-straight home games dating back to last season. Saturday will mark the eighth meeting between the schools with Wyoming holding a 4-3 advantage.

Wyoming can become Bowl Eligible for the fourth-straight season with a win.



The contest will be available on television on AT&T SportsNet with Drew Goodman on the call and Sed Bonner on color. The game will be broadcast on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network. The Cowboy Sports Network broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. this Saturday.

About The Cowboys

Cowboys Win Sixth-Straight Home Games

The Wyoming Cowboys won their sixth-straight home game last Saturday defeating New Mexico 23-10. Wyoming is 4-0 at home this season and finished last year on a two game home winning streak. Wyoming hasn’t lost at home since Oct. 20 of last season, making the streak over a year long. Wyoming won seven-straight at home from 2015-16.

Offensive Line Earns Honor

The Wyoming offensive line was named 2019 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. The award is given to the nation’s top offensive line unit. UW is one of only seven FBS teams to have four different individuals record a 100-yard rushing game in 2019. The Cowboys rank No. 15 in the nation in rushing offense in 2019, averaging 236.7 yards per game. Wyoming’s offense is ranked No. 10 in the nation in fewest sacks allowed, giving up an average only 1.00 sack per game (only seven total sacks allowed) for the 2019 season.

Chambers Makes Things Happen

Senior Sean Chambers makes things happen on the field. He made his 11th career start against New Mexico and improved his record as a starting quarterback to 9-2 for a 82 percent winning percentage. He is averaging a rushing touchdown per game and 79.6 yards rushing per contest and he has also passed for eight touchdowns. This season he leads the MW and ranks No. 17 in the nation with nine total touchdowns.

An Interesting Note

An interesting note on Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers, along with Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, are the only two quarterbacks in the nation to rank in the top-20 in rush yards per carry (Chambers No. 18 at 6.4 per carry) and throw for over 16.5 yards per completion. Chambers ranks third in the nation in yards per completion behind Hurts and Central Florida’s Dillon Gabriel.

Third Down Conversions

The Pokes recorded a season-high 11 third down conversions against New Mexico last week. It was more conversions then the previous two games combined, as Wyoming had five against UNLV and San Diego State. The 11 third down conversions was the most since recording 12 against New Mexico in the season finale in 2014.

First Downs and Touchdowns

The Cowboy passing game paced by Sean Chambers averages 111.1 yards per game. Chambers is connecting on plays when it counts. When Chambers steps back to pass 85 percent of his passes are either for a first down or a touchdown.

Shutting Out Opponent

The Cowboy defense shutout the Lobos in the first half last week. It marked the second time this season that Wyoming has shutout an opponent in a half, as Wyoming held Texas State scoreless in the second half earlier this season.

Points Off Turnovers

The Pokes have found great success this season scoring points off of turnovers. Wyoming has forced 11 turnovers this season and have scored 48 points off turnovers this season. The Cowboys have not allowed a point after recording a turnover this season. Wyoming ranks No. 10 in the nation in turnover Margin at +1.0.

Cowboys Showing Depth

The Wyoming Cowboys have seen some injuries, but is show its depth. Wyoming is one of 14 teams in the nation to use 35 or more starters. The Cowboys sport the best record of those teams and are one of four who are .500 or better this season.

About Nevada

The Wolf Pack head to Laramie with a 4-3 overall record and a 1-2 record in the Mountain West. Nevada fell last week at Utah State on Saturday by a score of 36-10. Nevada notched a big win to open the season defeating Purdue at home 34-31.

Nevada is averaging 21.43 points per game on the season and allowing 38.6 points per game. The Wolf Pack is averaging 360.3 yards of total offense per game, as Nevada rushes for 134 yards per game and passes for 226.3 yards per game. Defensively, The Wolf Pack allow 413.6 yards of total offense per game with the opposition throwing for 279.3 yards per game and rushing for 134.1 yards.

The Wolf Pack offense is paced by running back Toa Taua, as he averages 73.3 yards rushing per game for the season with a team-high four rushing touchdowns. The Wolf Pack have used three different quarterbacks on the season. Malik Henry started the last contest, as he is completing 53.9 percent of his passes and averages 197.7 yards per game. Wide receiver Elijah Cooks has 33 catches for 393 yards. He leads the team with four receiving touchdowns.

Nevada is led by safety Tyson Williams, as he has 44 tackles on the season with an interception. Linebacker Lawson Hall has 35 tackles on the season with a sack. Defensive tackle Dom Peterson leads the team with four sacks on the season to go along with seven tackles for loss for the season. Cornerback Daniel Brown leads the team with three interceptions.

Kicker Brandon Talton is 13-of-14 this season with a long of 56 yards. Punter Quinton Conaway averages 42.1 yards per kick with a long of 67 yards.

The first 5,000 fans will receive a Jonah Field Rally Towel. For more information regarding tickets to the Nevada game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.