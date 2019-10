Friday night was Homecoming at Wind River High School. The Royal Court was presented to the crowd (photo above).

From Left to Right:

King and Queen were Dennis Bousman and Savannah Arneach

Senior Attendants: Colton Befus and Gaby Wall

Junior Attendants: Colter Collver and Harlie Hadcastle

Sophomore Attendants: Bailey Grant and Trey Mulholland

Freshman Attendants: Gabby Brown and Jaycee Herbert

Photo by Jodi Grant