Six action items up for review by FCSD#25 Board

The Riverton School Board will meet in regular session Tuesday night with a multitude of topics on the agenda. Action items include:

• Approval of a lease for the Wyoming Department of Education offices in the Tonkin Activity Center for $7,508.70.

• Approval of a lease for Fremont County Board of Cooperative Education Services in Tonkin Activity Center for $5,172.20

• Awarding a bid for the Riverton High School Carpet Replacement Project to Gales Carpet One in Riverton for $111,558.

• Awarding a bid for the Career Center Serving Line Equipment Project to Pueblo Hotel Supply for $49,812.76

• Acceptance of a donation of Dexon Switches in the amount of $115,223.50 from Universal Service Administration Co.

• Approval of interview team recommendations to offer contracts to Matthew Maidl as a Willow Creek Special Education Teacher and to Andrea Anderson as a Riverton High School Art Teacher.

The entire agenda is copied below: