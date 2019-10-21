Robert G. “Eagle Comes” Smith-Yellow Horse

Robert was born on July 9, 1945 on the Wind River Indian Reservation, Fort Washakie, Wyoming to Lawrence P. Smith and Mary Grasshopper Smith, both deceased. He passed away at his home on October 15, 2019.

He was a direct decedent of Chief Yellow Calf.

He attended schools at Arapahoe Ranch; Hamilton Dome; Thermopolis High School; Washington Technical College, Seattle, Washington.

He worked at The Arapahoe Ranch in Thermopolis, Wyoming; Chemical Processing Plant in Seattle, Washington; The Rock Crusher and Dam Site located in Rock Creek-U&O Reservation in Utah; was a sign painter in Twin Falls, Idaho; helped with the alcoholism programs in Seattle, Washington, Ethete and Fort Washakie, Wyoming.

Robert enjoyed traditional dancing in his younger years as he was a wolf dancer; fancy dancer and traditional dancer. Robert also participated in the Arapahoe Tribal Sundance; enjoyed doing beadwork, leather crafts, sign painting, using acrylics, charcoals, pencils and oils. Robert loved traveling. Watching boxing and playing the slots at his favorite casinos in Nevada and South Dakota.

He was a member of the Native American Church and the Native American Sweat Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Lawrence Paul Smith and Mary Grasshopper Smith, adopted mother, Irma Groesbeck; grandparents; Clarence “Yellow Horse” Smith, Katherine Sisco Elkins Smith and Essau Grasshoper; , his wife Viola A. Smith; son, Robert G. Smith, Jr; brother, Baby Rudolph Smith, “Shorty” Groesbeck; sisters, Baby Clarice Smith, Baby girl Smith, Rhea “Ronnie” Belle Smith and Roberta J. Smith, Clarita Brown, Florita Jenkins; grandson Uriah R. Greyeyes; granddaughter Mabeleine Yazzie.

He is survived by mother/BFF, Joyce Hutchinson; sons; Jack Lee Smith, Andre Nephi and Spencer Nephi; daughters, Holly Mae Butler, Juliann Nephi, Lauriann (Irvin) Yazzie, Rosa (Delmer) Duran, Venora Upshaw, Veronica Wilson, Geraldine Felter and Katherine Underwood; brother, Don Gambler and Darrel Hutchinson, Matthew “Fred” Wallowingbull, Steven Sunroads, Sr.; sisters, Frances Merle Haas, Alberta Little, Ramona Cesspooch, Wanda White, Mary Lou Nephi, Melva Brown, Mervene Brown and Norma Janis; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins; The Gambler, Brown, Wallowingbull, Friday, Jenkins, Smith, Oldman Families.

Please sign the on-line guestbook: www.HudsonsFuneralHome.com.