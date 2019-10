The Wyoming Department of Corrections announced Friday that Michael Harlow has been selected as the warden for the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton. According to Department of Corrections Director Rober Lampert, Harlow is being promoted from deputy warden at the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, a position he’s held for the past two-and-a-half years. Harlow came to the Wyoming Department of Corrections with 31 years of work experience in corrections. A Junior Officer and his young suspect in a small Paddy wagon. Photo by Kirk Baxter