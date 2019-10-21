Breaking News

Many Crashes reported; One coroner call over weekend

Article Updated: October 21, 2019
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 120 calls for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 am this morning. There were 62 requests for an ambulance over that period, and six fire calls. During that time, 12 individuals were booked into the detention center, which today has a roster of 189 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and 11 inmates are being held in facilities outside of the county.

From the call log:

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a two vehicle crash at Milepost 94 at Hudson Saturday at 11:30 pm

A juvenile was involved in a reported weapons offense Saturday at 3:36 pm in Pavillion

A man in Dubois reported rolling his truck at milepost 34 near Dubois. He was not injured.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out once over the weekend for a deceased individual.

The fire calls were in response to vehicle crashes reported above. There was one grass fire between Riverton and Hudson also reported.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

