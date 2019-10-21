Many Crashes reported; One coroner call over weekend

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 120 calls for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 am this morning. There were 62 requests for an ambulance over that period, and six fire calls. During that time, 12 individuals were booked into the detention center, which today has a roster of 189 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and 11 inmates are being held in facilities outside of the county.

From the call log:

Deputies assisted the Wyoming Highway Patrol on a two vehicle crash at Milepost 94 at Hudson Saturday at 11:30 pm

A juvenile was involved in a reported weapons offense Saturday at 3:36 pm in Pavillion

A man in Dubois reported rolling his truck at milepost 34 near Dubois. He was not injured.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office was called out once over the weekend for a deceased individual.

The fire calls were in response to vehicle crashes reported above. There was one grass fire between Riverton and Hudson also reported.