Jun 27, 1925 – Oct 18, 2019

Laverne “Vern” Randolph, Sr., 94, of Riverton passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A Viewing will be held at 1:00 p.m. until service time Wednesday.

Archie Laverne Randolph, Sr. was born on June 27, 1925 in Lebanon, MO to Raymond and Bessie (Layman) Randolph. The family moved to Wyoming in 1930. He grew up in the Pavillion area and graduated from Pavillion High School with the class of 1943.

In the early 1960’s Vern worked for Vitro and Federal in the Gas Hills. Later he work for Pathfinder and Lucky Mac Mines. He was a heavy equipment operator most of his working career.

On September 22, 1972 he married Victoria Esther Fabrizius in Riverton, WY.

Vern enjoyed boating, water skiing, fishing, camping, hunting and being with his dog, Toby.

He is survived by his son, Vernie Randolph and wife, Nancy; daughters, Susan Heslep and husband, Larry, Sharon Brannan, Loretta Jean Round and husband, Gene, and Sandy Spriggs and husband, Tom; sister, Lovena Harris; fifteen grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Bessie Randolph; wife, Victoria Randolph; brother, Ron Randolph; brother-in-laws, Alfred Fabrizius and Harry Fabrizius; and sister-in-law, Helen Rhinehart; son-in-law, James Brannan.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.