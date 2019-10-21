Guns missing; Injury crash; Room caulked shut; Arrests

Riverton Police responded to 71 calls for service over the past 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. on Monday.

A Riverton Sporting Goods store called police after an inventory check revealed several guns missing.

Bomber’s Sports Bar at 502 East Main reported that money from a fundraiser had been stolen from business. A report is pending.

A one-vehicle crash at the 100 block of North Federal injured one woman Friday shortly after 4 p.m.

A landlord reported finding a room caulked shut in a rental unit. Food items were reported to be inside the closed room. Police advised the landlord that the complaint was a civil matter.

A patron at Asian Cuisine Two left without paying for meal. A report was taken.

Arrests/Citations

A 17-year-old male from Riverton Issued citation for Possession of a Vape Device at Riverton High School.

Arrested 34-year-old female from Arapahoe Pauline Sittingeagle for Pedestrians under the Influence

A 15-year-old male from Riverton Issued citation for Minor Under the Influence

A 40-year-old female from Riverton Issued citation for possession of Controlled Substance

Arrested 29-year-old female from Ethete, Desiree Duran for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton Vincent Yellowbear for Public Intoxication

Arrested 16-year-old male from Riverton for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 22-year-old female from Ethete, Maleena Armour for Riverton municipal Warrant

Arrested 21-year-old male from Riverton Daniel Gardner for Domestic Battery

Early Monday police arrested a 45-year-old male from Sweetwater Station, Peter Iturian, for Larceny after the used a pallet jack to take a pallet of pumpkins from Smith’s Food and Drug and heading east-bound on Main Street with the load. The pumpkins were recovered.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.