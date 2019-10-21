Commissioners to hold preliminary budget hearing

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Lander with four separate executive sessions planned. The closed-door sessions include three for personnel matters and one for legal advice.

In open session, the board will conduct a preliminary budget hearing, hear monthly updates from the Fremont County Treasurer, the Public Health Nursing Supervisor, the Transportation Department Superintendent, and are scheduled to hold a general discussion with Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. The commission will also hold a conference call regarding a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The agenda is copied below: