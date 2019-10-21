Breaking News

Commissioners to hold preliminary budget hearing

Article Updated: October 21, 2019
The Fremont County Courthouse in Lander.

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet in regular session Tuesday morning at the courthouse in Lander with four separate executive sessions planned. The closed-door sessions include three for personnel matters and one for legal advice.

In open session, the board will conduct a preliminary budget hearing, hear monthly updates from the Fremont County Treasurer, the Public Health Nursing Supervisor, the Transportation Department Superintendent, and are scheduled to hold a general discussion with Secretary of State Ed Buchanan. The commission will also hold a conference call regarding a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Supreme Court.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The agenda is copied below:

