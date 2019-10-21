Charmaine (Cherie) Anne Daly, 84 of Lander, Wyoming passed away on October 15, 2019 at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming. A visitation will be held from 9:30am – 10:30am, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, Wy. Funeral services will be held at 10:30am, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.

Cherie was born January 6, 1935 to Melvin Freeburgh and Catherine Hotchkiss Freeburgh in Lander, Wy.

Cherie attended school in Lander and Morton, WY. She graduated from Lander High School in 1953. She attended Casper College, where she met John Patrick Daly. They were married on June 28, 1958 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Lander, WY. The couple had two sons, Kevin Patrick and Michael Sean. The family lived in Casper, Riverton, Douglas. Cherie and John spent their retirement years in Lander, Wyoming.

Cherie was a legal secretary and homemaker. Cherie was active in the Historical Society and Pioneer Association. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and served as President of the City Councils of Beta Sigma Phi in Riverton and Douglas. Cherie was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and taught in the C.C.D. Program for sixteen years in Riverton and Douglas, Wy. Cheri also enjoyed music, arts, scrapbooking and family regional history.

Cherie was preceded in death by her faithful husband, John; parents, Melvin and Catherine; and her brother Melvin (Skip) Freeburgh.

Cherie is survived by her sons, Kevin (Anne) of Kirkland, WA, Mike (Renee) of Casper, Wy; grandsons, Sean, Ryan (Kristen) and Kyle (Kashia) of Lewiston, ID, Eric (Brooke) of New Haven, CT; granddaughter, Kaitlyn of Casper, WY; step-granddaughter Jessica (Tyler) York of Kirkland, WA; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Gracelynn and Vincent Daly.

