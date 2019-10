Lander Police reported a vehicle versus a bicycle crash this morning at North Fifth and Main Street. One female was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. A complete report on the incident had not been completed by late morning and citations issued, if any, are not known.

The LPD had a rather quiet weekend with mostly routine calls, VIN Inspections, lost and found dogs, a report of children mooning passing vehicles and lost and found property. There were no arrests.