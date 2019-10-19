Tigers roar in come from behind effort over Douglas

Lander Valley fell behind early over their nemesis Douglas Bearcats, who had beaten the Tigers a dozen times in a row. But Lander, who hadn’t won a conference championship in 77 years, wouldn’t be denied. The Tigers stormed back and captured a 31-26 victory over the Bearcats, earning at least a share of the conference title in their first season in the newly rebuilt Bill Bush Stadium and in coach John Scott’s second season.
In other county action, the Riverton Wolverines won their second in a row with a 17 to 6 win over the Rawlins Outlaws, Shoshoni’s Wranglers shut out the Wyoming Indian Chiefs 56-0, the Cougars of Wind River fell to Rocky Mountain’s Grizzlies 55 to 6 and the Riverside Rebels beat the St.Stephens Eagles 66 to 13.
In Big Horn Basin action, the Worland Warriors beat the Torrington Trailblazers 28-7 and the Thermopolis Bobcats rolled up 56 points to the Glenrock Herders’ 12.
Today, the Dubois Rams play at the Meeteetse Longhorns, game time is 2 p.m.
State Scores:
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Interclass
Cokeville 24, Star Valley JV 0
Friday, Oct. 18
Class 4A
Cheyenne Central 32, Natrona 19
Cheyenne East 23, Rock Springs 14
Gillette 48, Cheyenne South 7
Sheridan 55, Laramie 7
Thunder Basin 49, Kelly Walsh 14
Class 3A
Jackson 62, Evanston 13
Lander Valley 31, Douglas 26
Powell 26, Green River 14
Riverton 17, Rawlins 6
Star Valley 20, Cody 7
Worland 28, Torrington 7
Class 2A
Buffalo 65, Big Piney 7
Burns 46, Newcastle 0
Lovell 39, Pinedale 14
Mountain View 58, Kemmerer 7
Thermopolis 56, Glenrock 12
Wheatland 74, Moorcroft 22
Class 1A 11-man
Big Horn 35, Lusk 12
Rocky Mountain 55, Wind River 6
Shoshoni 56, Wyoming Indian 0
Southeast 25, Wright 8
Upton-Sundance 35, Pine Bluffs 0
Class 1A six-man
Burlington 48, Farson 47
Hanna 87, Kaycee 50
Hulett def. Midwest, forfeit
Lingle 62, Guernsey-Sunrise 6
Riverside 66, St. Stephens 13
Saturday, Oct. 19
Class 2A
Lyman at Greybull, noon
Class 1A six-man
Dubois at Meeteetse, 4 p.m.
Saratoga at NSI, 1 p.m.
Interclass
Natrona sophs at Encampment, 1 p.m.
Tongue River at Sheridan JV, 11 a.m.
Open: Snake River
Statistics and scores courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com