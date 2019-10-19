Tigers roar in come from behind effort over Douglas

Lander Valley fell behind early over their nemesis Douglas Bearcats, who had beaten the Tigers a dozen times in a row. But Lander, who hadn’t won a conference championship in 77 years, wouldn’t be denied. The Tigers stormed back and captured a 31-26 victory over the Bearcats, earning at least a share of the conference title in their first season in the newly rebuilt Bill Bush Stadium and in coach John Scott’s second season.

In other county action, the Riverton Wolverines won their second in a row with a 17 to 6 win over the Rawlins Outlaws, Shoshoni’s Wranglers shut out the Wyoming Indian Chiefs 56-0, the Cougars of Wind River fell to Rocky Mountain’s Grizzlies 55 to 6 and the Riverside Rebels beat the St.Stephens Eagles 66 to 13.

In Big Horn Basin action, the Worland Warriors beat the Torrington Trailblazers 28-7 and the Thermopolis Bobcats rolled up 56 points to the Glenrock Herders’ 12.

Today, the Dubois Rams play at the Meeteetse Longhorns, game time is 2 p.m.

State Scores:

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Interclass

Cokeville 24, Star Valley JV 0

Friday, Oct. 18

Class 4A

Cheyenne Central 32, Natrona 19

Cheyenne East 23, Rock Springs 14

Gillette 48, Cheyenne South 7

Sheridan 55, Laramie 7

Thunder Basin 49, Kelly Walsh 14

Class 3A

Jackson 62, Evanston 13

Lander Valley 31, Douglas 26

Powell 26, Green River 14

Riverton 17, Rawlins 6

Star Valley 20, Cody 7

Worland 28, Torrington 7

Class 2A

Buffalo 65, Big Piney 7

Burns 46, Newcastle 0

Lovell 39, Pinedale 14

Mountain View 58, Kemmerer 7

Thermopolis 56, Glenrock 12

Wheatland 74, Moorcroft 22

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn 35, Lusk 12

Rocky Mountain 55, Wind River 6

Shoshoni 56, Wyoming Indian 0

Southeast 25, Wright 8

Upton-Sundance 35, Pine Bluffs 0

Class 1A six-man

Burlington 48, Farson 47

Hanna 87, Kaycee 50

Hulett def. Midwest, forfeit

Lingle 62, Guernsey-Sunrise 6

Riverside 66, St. Stephens 13

Saturday, Oct. 19

Class 2A

Lyman at Greybull, noon

Class 1A six-man

Dubois at Meeteetse, 4 p.m.

Saratoga at NSI, 1 p.m.

Interclass

Natrona sophs at Encampment, 1 p.m.

Tongue River at Sheridan JV, 11 a.m.

Open: Snake River

Statistics and scores courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com