Aircraft trouble scrambled RIW’s Rescue & Fire Truck

The call came in at 10:22 p.m. Thursday night. A six-place Piper Cherokee flying to Utah radioed in that it had engine trouble and was going to land at Riverton Regional Airport.

Milan Vinich, on duty as an Airport Police and Firefighter for the late night Denver Air Connection flight, responded by scrambling the ARFF Truck (Airport Rescue and FireFighting) to meet the flight.

“The aircraft landed safe but had engine oil coming out of the engine cowling,” said Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin. “The ARFF Truck was not needed.”

Griffin said the aircraft was place in a hanger here until engine repairs could be made.