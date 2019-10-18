Wyoming Football Suspends Mack Garza Indefinitely

From The University of Wyoming Athletics Dept:



Head football coach Craig Bohl has announced that safeties coach Willie Mack Garza has been suspended indefinitely from the University of Wyoming football team effective immediately. Garza was charged with a DUI the evening of Thursday, Oct. 17. There will be no further comment from University of Wyoming Athletics personnel.

Garza was hired by Bohl last spring after having a difficult time finding work in the coaching world. As a member of Lane Kiffin’s coaching staff in Tennessee, he followed Kiffin to USC, but just two days prior to their first game in 2011 Mack resigned.



Garza was implicated in an NCAA investigation into scout Willie Lyles’ relationship with several college football programs. A paper trail revealed Garza had wired Lyles $1500 to reimburse travel expenses paid for a blue-chip recruit and his mother to fly in for an unofficial visit in 2009. Garza was suspended at the time for 2 years from coaching at an NCAA school.



Garza has a previous relationship with Coach Bohl, having been the secondary coach and defensive coordinator from 2006-2008 with Bohl at North Dakota State.