Seat-Belt Billboards on WRIR called “Impactful”

Wyoming Seatbelt Coalition Facilitator Laura Sonderup has reported some good news for a local traffic safety campaign.

“The national organization, Native CARS (Children Always Ride Safe), recently called out a billboard from Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation as an example of impactful Tribal OP (occupant protection) messaging,” she wrote in an email to local stakeholders. “A big thanks to Cody Beers, photographer Michael Chingman and members of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes for their work in increasing seatbelt use within the community.”

Two examples of the campaign are featured. Above, Northern Arapaho and below Eastern Shoshone.