During National Veterinary Technicians Week, The Stock Doc wants to let everyone know what our Vet Techs do and how vital they are to our practice.

When a client comes in for an appointment, the vet tech is the one who greets you and your pet with a smile, takes the vital information for your veterinarian, asks key questions prior to the exam and then assists your doctor with the examination. If your appointment is for a surgical procedure, vet techs will be scrubbing for that procedure, setting up the surgical suite and monitoring all vitals during surgery.

If you are here because of an emergency, the vet tech will be preparing what the veterinarian will need to address the injury and checking vitals with gentle, caring hands. Our vet techs have one priority: their patients. Patients always come first and our techs never lose sight of that.