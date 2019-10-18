Motorist drove on fresh concrete; Project set back

A 50-foot section of fresh concrete was damaged Monday evening when a vehicle drove on it on the North Federal Boulevard highway improvement project, and the 50-foot by 18-foot section concrete will be removed early next week.

The section of damaged concrete is just south of Sunset Drive’s intersection with North Federal Boulevard between Wahlgreens and Pit Stop, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton.

“It’s about 25 cubic yards of concrete that’ll be repoured as soon as possible, a very expensive repair,” Scheidemantel said. “The damage caused by the driver will delay reopening of the Sunset intersection. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Earlier this week concrete was poured on the last large section of the North Federal Project around the intersection with Sunset Boulevard. Construction workers asked the driver of the pickup that drove on the wet, fresh concrete to pull into Pit Stop so they could visit with him. Instead, the driver left the scene. Construction workers were able to record the driver’s license plate number and description of the pickup. Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

One of the final major concrete pours on North Federal was earlier this week. A 50 foot section of the pour will be taken out and re poured after a pickup truck driver drove over the wet concrete and then left the scene. Wyotoday photo by Ernie Over

“Please remember the no left-turn policy during this project, and the 20 mph speed limit. Both measures are being actively enforced by law enforcement within the work zone,” Scheidemantel said.

In other news on the $13.96 million project:

— Concrete paving of a skipped access area near Dollar Store is scheduled tentatively for Oct. 22;

— Installation of the Webbwood Road and Sunset traffic signals is scheduled between Oct. 28 and Nov. 1;

— Asphalt paving of North Federal Boulevard, north of Webbwood Road, is scheduled for Oct. 28-29, with highway striping scheduled on Oct. 30-31;

— Work on sidewalks, fillets, and double gutter is ongoing throughout the project;

— A project ribbon-cutting ceremony is being planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Reach Park near the intersection of Sunset and North Federal Boulevard.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.