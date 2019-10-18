Loose Dog; Three arrests in quiet shift in Riverton

The Riverton Police Department answered 28 calls for service on Thursday.

From the call log:

Police took one dog for the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter, took a call on an assault at RHS, checked on an alleged intoxicated man in the 700 block of North Federal, received a complaint of a large truck with its engine running for over five hours in the 600 block of East Lincoln and a REDDI report on East Washington.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 65-year-old male from Arapahoe, Christopher SunRhodes for Public Intoxication

A 16-year-old female student at Riverton High School was Issued a citation for battery.

Arrested 23-year-old female from Saint Stephens Angel Sage for Simple Assault and Interference

Arrested 19-year-old female from Riverton, Jaclynn Warren for Fremont County Warrant. A Further investigation is underway on a child abuse allegation.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in court of Law.