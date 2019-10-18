Fender Bender; Suspicious activity reports; Dog Found

Lander Police answered 14 calls for service on Thursday. There was one minor property damage vehicle fender bender incident on Sweetwater Street; Five suspicious persons or vehicle reports, none were located; A report of someone losing their keys were taken and a dog at large was returned to its owner.

Arrests:

Arrested Reed Maser, 23, Lander, two (2) Fremont County warrants

Arrested Mardell C’Bearing,44, Lander, Driving While Under the Influence, No side Mirror, Driving Without a License, Driving without Registration, No Insurance.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.