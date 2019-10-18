Deputies had busy three days with over 100 calls received

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported taking 47 calls for service in the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Friday. During that period, ambulances were dispatched 26 times and there were five fire calls. Eight individuals were booked into the detention center in Lander which has a population of 189 inmates Friday that it is responsible for. Of those, one is on home detention and nine inmates are housed outside of the county.

From the Call Log:

The coroner’s office and deputies were called to a location in Lander at 8:34 a.m. Thursday for a deceased individual. Deputies reported the death is under investigation, but that no foul play is suspected

A motorist struck a hay bale at 11:14 am in the 6500 block of Riverview Road outside of Riverton. The crash blocked the road. There were no injuries

A theft of vehicle axles was reported on Jenner Blvd. in the Jeffrey City area Thursday at 3:41 p.m.

An unattended vehicle that was left in gear rolled into the back of a truck and then a trailer in the Cozy Court Mobile Home Park on East Monroe in Riverton. There were no injuries.

A personal injury vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of the Eight Mile Road at 12:40 pm. Wednesday.

A woman 28-weeks pregnant and allegedly intoxicated become combative with ambulance personnel upon their arrival at the SageWest Health Care Emergency Room in Riverton. The female eventually calmed down and law enforcement was not needed.

A caller reported a cow had become stuck in the mud north of Pavillion along a canal bank.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported at milepost 104 in Highway 789 at 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday. The BIA Wind River Police and Wyoming Highway Patrol responded.

The Fort Washakie Fire Battalion responded to a structure fire on Shipton Lane at 9:02 a.m.

A resident on Mortimore Lane called the FCSO to report that someone had taken a dead goat from her porch.

A Child abuse allegation is being investigated in the Riverton area.

A vehicle was burglarized near Shoshoni, several items were stolen and the vehicle was vandalized.

A woman trying to help a dog that had gotten tangled up on Clear View Drive near Riverton was bitten by the animal. The dog appeared to have been injured, according to the report.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law