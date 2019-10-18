Alkali Creek Reservoir Record of Decision released

WORLAND, Wyo. – The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming has issued the Record of Decision for the Alkali Creek Reservoir Project located near Hyattville, Wyoming. The Record of Decision (ROD) includes the BLM’s decision on the project and an Adaptive Management and Monitoring Plan developed in partnership with the State of Wyoming and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The project was proposed by the Wyoming Water Development Commission and creates a 294 acre reservoir along Alkali Creek. The new reservoir will provide late-season irrigation for portions of the Norwood River Watershed while creating additional recreation opportunities in the area.

The Record of Decision does not authorize construction to begin and does not apply to any State or private lands that may be part of the project. Construction of the project would commence on BLM managed lands once all other state, federal, and local authorizations are completed.

Appeals may be submitted to the Interior Board of Land Appeals as indicated in the ROD and at 43 CFR part 4. Appeals must be received within 30-days of the issuance of the decision.

The ROD and other project information is available at https://go.usa.gov/xUsam.