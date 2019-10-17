Week 6 H.S. Football features four local home games

The 2019 regular season of Wyoming High School Football is in Week 7 with just one more week before the final games are played. The State Playoffs begin in two weeks. Here’s this week’s schedule which shows a huge game in Lander as the Tigers take on Douglas. Lander is 0-12 in the last dozen games against the Bearcats, and a win Friday night would help to Tigers to at least a share of the conference championship for the first time in 71 years.

Other local/regional games include:

Rawlins Outlaws at Riverton

Thermopolis Bobcats at Glenrock Herders

Worland Warriors at Torrington Trailblazers

Shoshoni’s Wranglers at Wyoming Indian Chiefs

Rocky Mountain Grizzlies at Wind River Cougars

Dubois Rams at Meeteetse Longhorns

Riverside Rebels at St.Stephens Eagles

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 17

Interclass

Star Valley JV at Cokeville, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Class 4A

Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.

Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

Natrona at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Douglas at Lander, 7 p.m.

Green River at Powell, 7 p.m.

Jackson at Evanston, 6 p.m.

Rawlins at Riverton, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, pregame show at 6 pm)

Star Valley at Cody, 5 p.m.

Worland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Big Piney at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

Lovell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.

Moorcroft at Wheatland, 6 p.m.

Mountain View at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.

Thermopolis at Glenrock, 7 p.m. (KDNO 101.7, pregame at 6:30)

Class 1A 11-man

Big Horn at Lusk, 6 p.m.

Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 6 p.m.

Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.

Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.

Upton-Sundance at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.

Class 1A six-man

Hulett def. Midwest, forfeit

Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.

Dubois at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.

Lingle at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.

Riverside at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Class 2A

Lyman at Greybull, noon

Class 1A six-man

Hanna at Kaycee, noon

Saratoga at NSI, 1 p.m.

Interclass

Natrona sophs at Encampment, 1 p.m.

Tongue River at Sheridan JV, 11 a.m.

Open: Snake River

NOTE: Schedule and Statistics courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com