Week 6 H.S. Football features four local home games

The 2019 regular season of Wyoming High School Football is in Week 7 with just one more week before the final games are played. The State Playoffs begin in two weeks. Here’s this week’s schedule which shows a huge game in Lander as the Tigers take on Douglas. Lander is 0-12 in the last dozen games against the Bearcats, and a win Friday night would help to Tigers to at least a share of the conference championship for the first time in 71 years.
Other local/regional games include:
Rawlins Outlaws at Riverton
Thermopolis Bobcats at Glenrock Herders
Worland Warriors at Torrington Trailblazers
Shoshoni’s Wranglers at Wyoming Indian Chiefs
Rocky Mountain Grizzlies at Wind River Cougars
Dubois Rams at Meeteetse Longhorns
Riverside Rebels at St.Stephens Eagles
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 17
Interclass
Star Valley JV at Cokeville, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 18
Class 4A
Cheyenne South at Gillette, 6 p.m.
Kelly Walsh at Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
Natrona at Cheyenne Central, 7 p.m.
Rock Springs at Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
Sheridan at Laramie, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Douglas at Lander, 7 p.m.
Green River at Powell, 7 p.m.
Jackson at Evanston, 6 p.m.
Rawlins at Riverton, 7 p.m. (KTAK, 93.9, pregame show at 6 pm)
Star Valley at Cody, 5 p.m.
Worland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Big Piney at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
Lovell at Pinedale, 7 p.m.
Moorcroft at Wheatland, 6 p.m.
Mountain View at Kemmerer, 7 p.m.
Thermopolis at Glenrock, 7 p.m. (KDNO 101.7, pregame at 6:30)
Class 1A 11-man
Big Horn at Lusk, 6 p.m.
Rocky Mountain at Wind River, 6 p.m.
Shoshoni at Wyoming Indian, 7 p.m.
Southeast at Wright, 7 p.m.
Upton-Sundance at Pine Bluffs, 6 p.m.
Class 1A six-man
Hulett def. Midwest, forfeit
Burlington at Farson, 1 p.m.
Dubois at Meeteetse, 6 p.m.
Lingle at Guernsey-Sunrise, 7 p.m.
Riverside at St. Stephens, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Class 2A
Lyman at Greybull, noon
Class 1A six-man
Hanna at Kaycee, noon
Saratoga at NSI, 1 p.m.
Interclass
Natrona sophs at Encampment, 1 p.m.
Tongue River at Sheridan JV, 11 a.m.
Open: Snake River
NOTE: Schedule and Statistics courtesy of Wyoming-Football.com