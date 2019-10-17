Sep 4, 1950 – Oct 13, 2019

No services are scheduled for former Riverton resident, Thomas “Tom” Allen Gilkey, 69, who died on October 13, 2019 in Riverton, WY. Cremation has taken place.

Tom was born on September 4, 1950 in Hot Springs, South Dakota, son of Roy and Helen (Bailey) Gilkey.

Tom worked as an electrician for IBEW Local 322 in Casper, WY. He has lived the last 12 years in Rock Springs, WY.

Mr. Gilkey enjoyed skiing, gambling and football and also was a member of the Eagles Club in Rock Springs.

Survivors include his son, Jeremy Gilkey; longtime companion, Peggy Lund; stepchildren, Robert Chancellor, Kevin Duncan, Tonya Olson and Tina Chancellor; brother, Jerry Gilkey; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Jean Gilkey, brother, Richard Gilkey; maternal grandparents, Leola and O.J. Bailey.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.