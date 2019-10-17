Sheriff reaction to Coroner’s report on Jail Suicide

Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee today responded to the Verdict and Case Docket released by the Coroner’s office on the death in the county detention center of Ty Wolfname and posted on Wyotoday.com on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s reaction is copied below in its entirety:

“In response to the findings by the Fremont County Coroner’s Office concerning the death of Ty Wolfname on August 31, 2019 at the Fremont County Detention Center.”

Sheriff Ryan Lee

“Mr. Wolfname’s suicide was a tragic event that occurred in our Detention Facility and has had a profound effect on our staff. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is committed to the operation of a safe and secure detention facility, which includes professional mental health services for inmates, and training for staff to identify mental health issues. Mr. Wolfname exhibited no warning signs of his impending actions, nor did he reach out to our Detention staff for assistance with any mental health concerns prior to taking his own life. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to the safe and secure detention of persons remanded to our custody.”

“The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to Mr. Wolfname’s family and friends.”

