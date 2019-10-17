Sexual Assault; Traffic crash; Aggravated assault reported

Riverton Police responded to 37 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

A sexual assault in Riverton was reported at 11:25 a.m. The assault is under investigation by detectives.

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of North Federal and East Pershing blocked traffic for a spell Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. There were no injuries. The vehicles involved were two Ford Ranger pickup trucks, one white and the other green.

Police arrested a 32-year-old male from Riverton, Allen Seith for Aggravated Assault following a 2:44 p.m report in the 800 block of North First for a fight involving weapons.

The Paintbrush Motel at 1550 North Federal reported at 3:17 pm that a tenant there smoked marijuana in a room causing property damage. A report was taken

Arrests:

Arrested 54-year-old male from Fort Washakie, Martin Harris for Public Intoxication

Arrested 58-year-old male from Riverton Vincent Yellowbear for Shoplifting at Family Dollar and on a Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law