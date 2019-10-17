Marijuana citations issued; Parking lot mishap

Lander Police received 25 calls for service on Tuesday, including citations being issued to three individuals and one person arrested following a disturbance call.

Police received a complaint from a female LVHS student that another student was spreading false rumors about her. The complaint was forwarded to the School Resource Officer at the high school.

Arrests/Citations

Citation issued to Nicholas Herman, 18, Lander for No Drivers License, No Insurance and Possession of Marijuana

Citation issued to David Blackbird, 20, Lander for Possession of Marijuana.

Citation issued to Roland Iron, 52, Lander for Failure to Yield following at minor crash in the Safeway Parking Lot. There were no injuries.

Arrested James Springs, 34,Lander for Public Intoxication and Peace Disturbance on Amoretti Street.