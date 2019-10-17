Apr 6, 1941 – Oct 14, 2019

Graveside services for Iris Joy Harding, 78, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Harding passed away on Monday, October 14th at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wy.

She was born on April 6, 1941, in Redman, Utah, daughter of Thomas and Edna (Ward) Keele. She grew up in California.

In 1957, Iris married Leland Peterson but the couple later divorced. She then married Bill Harding in 1966 before later divorcing. In 1990, Iris married Harry Harding, who passed away in 2007. She and Harry had lived in Riverton since 1970.

Iris loved to go to the casino. She especially loved her kids, grandkids and pets. She lovingly helped raise many children along the way.

Mrs. Harding worked as a waitress at Woolworths, VFW and the Holiday Inn but was proud to be a homemaker.

Survivors include her sons, William A. Harding and Theodore P. Harding; daughters, Joy A. (Tim) Cornell and Andrea J. (Harold) Weber; sisters, Patricia Kohler, Dessie MacElroy and Dixie Davis; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sons, Guy Peterson and Vance “Pete” Peterson; siblings, Bill Henry, Dallas, George “Dean”, Phyllis, and Alice; daughter-in-law, Josephine McElroy Harding; great grandchild, Addy Weber.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.