Gordon disappointed with Judge’s Sage Grouse ruling

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement today (Thursday) in response to the preliminary injunction issued by the the United States District Court for the District of Idaho. The injunction temporarily blocks the Bureau of Land Management from implementing its 2019 management plans for the greater sage grouse in Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, Nevada, Oregon, and part of California :

“I am disappointed in Judge Winmill’s decision. Wyoming and the Sage Grouse Implementation Team have worked diligently for more than a decade to develop a balanced approach to sage-grouse management. We worked with numerous stakeholders to produce a plan that provides that balance and offers protection of the bird while maintaining responsible development.

“The 2019 Plan Amendment did not substantively change Greater sage-grouse protections; it better aligned the BLM with what Wyoming has had in place. Lawsuits like this only prevent Wyoming from continuing the collaborative work that we have already been doing. They do not afford the bird any more benefit and only act as a roadblock.

“Wyoming’s Core Area Protection Strategy continues to stay its course. I will be closely monitoring this as the court moves towards a final decision on the 2019 Amendment”

With this judge’s decision, the 2015 Sage Grouse Management Plan goes back into effect.