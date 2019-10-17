Sep 18, 1948 – Oct 11, 2019

Carlita Brown, 71, of Riverton died Friday, October 11, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Billings, MT. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with wake to follow at the John & Carlita Brown Residence, 1528 Elmwood Drive. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the church with burial to follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Carlita Brown was given her Indian name Cedar Tree in Arapaho Be’e 3einoooNesei. She was born September 18, 1948 at Crow Agency, Montana to Lawrence Paul Smith and Elsie (Swallow) Arthur. Her adopted father, Simon Arthur, Sr. and mother raised her. She spent her younger years in Montana and the majority in Wyoming. She married John Nelson Brown, Jr. on November 16, 1985 in Thermopolis, WY. They made their home in Wyoming.

She was a member of the Catholic faith serving as a Eucharist Minister with her husband at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church and Blessed Sacrament in Lame Deer, Montana.

She worked many years for the Riverton Holiday Inn as a House Keeper and was a home maker for her family.

She loved going to the Casino, Pow Wows where she enjoyed watching her children and grand children dance. She made all her outfits from scratch. She enjoyed making star quilts and was the first one to make a half star design.

She is survived by her husband John Brown, Jr.; sons, John Brown, III, Joe Brown, Sr., Rupert Brown, John Raithel, and Patrick Brown; daughters, Ann Howell, Victoria Brown, Josette Brown and Carissa Brown; brothers, James Arthur, Simon Arthur, Jr., Merlin Arthur, Robert George Smith; sisters, Simona Arthur, Alberta Little Smith, Wanda White Smith; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces nephews, and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Elsie Brown; brothers, LeRoy Lincoln, Patrick Arthur, Sr., John Arthur, Dominic Arthur, Sr., Michael Arthur, Sr., Bruce Armour, Clarence Behan, Sr., Robert Mangus and Roger Smith; sisters, Roberta Smith, Veronica Smith Spoonhunter, Reach Spoonhunter Smith, and Marlene Arthur SunRhodes. Services under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.