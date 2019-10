Heard multiple jet engines flying around town today?

Denver Air Connection flew its new 50-seat passenger jet into Riverton to give pilots a chance to test out the new aircraft on the Riverton Regional Airport’s runway. They made multiple landings and takeoffs.

The airframe, an Embraer ERJ 200, is very similar to the CRJ 200 flown by SkyWest Airlines, which will begin service in Riverton on January 12, 2020.