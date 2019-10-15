Shoplifting; Siphoned gas; Fresh concrete driven over

Riverton Police answered 38 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

A shoplifting of a quantity of meat from Smith’s Food and Drug was reported at noon on Monday. The thief left in a gray-colored SIV. A report is pending.

A resident in the 800 block of Rose Marie Drive reported someone had siphoned gasoline out of his truck overnight. A report is pending.

S&S Construction, the contractor on the North Federal Boulevard project, reported a truck drove through freshly poured concrete near the Sunset Boulevard Intersection.

Arrests:

Arrested 51-year-old male from Riverton, Lionel Brown for Driving While Under the Influence.

Arrested 54-year-old male from Riverton, John Brown for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 36-year-old female from Arapahoe, Fallon Addison for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 51-year-old male from Arapahoe, Rudolph Norse for Public Intoxication

Arrested 38-year-old male from Riverton, Robin Blind for Criminal trespass after refusing to leave the McDonald’s Restaurant.

Arrested 47-year-old male from Riverton, Clement Eagle for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law