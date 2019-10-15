Breaking News

Rustler Men’s Soccer earns tie against Northeastern JC

Article Updated: October 15, 2019
CWC's Dallin Steiner scored two goals against Western Nebraska. CWC Athletics Photo

The Central Wyoming College men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted Western Nebraska on Saturday, and played a rescheduled game against Northeastern JC on Sunday.

Western Nebraska would end up beating the women’s team 5-0, and beat the men’s team 5-3.  Gerson Lozano scored one goal for the Rustlers, and teammate Dallin Steiner added two goals for the men.  Daniel Morales had 15 saves against WNCC.

The Rustlers had a better showing on Sunday against Northeastern Junior College.  The women’s team lost 2-0, but the men’s team tied NJC with a 2-2 score.  Brayan Ortega and Dawson Lane each had a goal in the tied contest.

Up Next: The Rustlers will host Northwest College on Saturday, October 19 at 2pm and 5pm.  This will be the last game of the inaugural season for the Rustlers.

