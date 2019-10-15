Rustler Men’s Soccer earns tie against Northeastern JC

The Central Wyoming College men’s and women’s soccer teams hosted Western Nebraska on Saturday, and played a rescheduled game against Northeastern JC on Sunday.

Western Nebraska would end up beating the women’s team 5-0, and beat the men’s team 5-3. Gerson Lozano scored one goal for the Rustlers, and teammate Dallin Steiner added two goals for the men. Daniel Morales had 15 saves against WNCC.

The Rustlers had a better showing on Sunday against Northeastern Junior College. The women’s team lost 2-0, but the men’s team tied NJC with a 2-2 score. Brayan Ortega and Dawson Lane each had a goal in the tied contest.

Up Next: The Rustlers will host Northwest College on Saturday, October 19 at 2pm and 5pm. This will be the last game of the inaugural season for the Rustlers.