Death Notice

Richard “Dick” Gray Dollard, age 78, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his home here in Lander, Wyoming.

He was born on July 10, 1941 to Edward Arthur “Bud” and Katherine Margaret (Gray) Dollard.

Memorial Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019; 11 :00 am at Wind River Community Church, 120 Valley View Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

