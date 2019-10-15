Jun 1, 1999 – Oct 8, 2019

Joshua “Josh” Friday, 20, of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Riverton. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Great Plains Hall followed by a wake at 1613 17 Mile Road. A second rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1527 Elmwood Drive followed by the wake. The funeral mass will be held at 10:00 on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Blackburn Cemetery.

Joshua Treyell Friday was born on June 1, 1999 in Riverton, WY to Paul Warren, Jr. and Lindsey Lorraine Friday. He spent most of his younger years in Casper, WY living with his Aunt Vanessa and attending grade school and Dean Morgan Junior High School there. For his high school years he went to boarding school in Salem, Oregon, Chemawa High School. While in Oregon he lived with the Barela and Barney families. He recently returned to Wyoming and lived in the Riverton with his family.

Josh was a member of the Native American Church and participated in the Sweat Lodge. He was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

In high school he was active in all of the sports, basketball, track, football, and cross country. He was very good at any sport he was in. He played in many basketball tournaments.

Josh loved hanging out with his family and friends. And above all he loved his daughter, Armani, dearly.

He is survived by his daughter, Armani Jonae Friday; father, Paul Warren, Jr.; grandparents, Robyn Blackburn and Byron Friday, Cherie Killsre, Jewell Felte, Paul Warren, Sr, Shery Blackburn, Mona Blackburn, Geraldine Blackburn, Chrystal Lionshowns, Angel Yellowbear, and Marshall Friday.; aunts, Jamie Goodman, , Jaeshawn Friday, Vanessa Warren and Raylene Warren; uncle’s James and John Goodman; brothers, Trenton Friday, Sunray Warren, Saeu Gonzales, Raymond Warren, Michael Warren, Paul Warren, III, and Timothy Warren; and sisters, Acherya Friday, Lanayah Warren and Marissa Warren. Extended family members include the Blackburn family and the Goodman family.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lindsey Lorraine Friday; Grandfather James Goodman.

