Hit and Run; Drug use; Harassment; Theft reported

A hit and run collision was reported at 11:11 a.m. Monday on Washakie Street.

Police contacted the Guardian of a juvenile female in reference to alleged drug use over the weekend.

The alleged harassment of a transgender student at Lander Valley High School was reported Monday at 2:41 p.m.

Police are reviewing video surveillance after a theft of money was reported at Anytime Fitness on Amoretti Street.

A stolen vehicle out of Northside Drive was recovered by the Wyoming Highway Patrol Monday evening, An investigation has been launched.

Arrests/Citations

A 17-year-old Female was cited for Driving Without a License.

Arrested Alicia Archambault, 34, Lander for Driving While Under the Influence and issued citations for Failure to Maintain Lane, Open Container, No Proof of Insurance and Resisting Arrest.

A 47-year-old male of Lander, Matthew Carnagey, was cited on two counts of Dog at Large.

All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.