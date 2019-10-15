Drunk drag racers caught, Deputy found fire in Dubois

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received 56 calls for service on Monday, including 11 requests for an ambulance and 6 fire calls. Five individuals were booked into the detention center which has a total population of 188 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and 12 inmates are being housed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A 15-year-old hunter became separated from his party on South Pass, but walked to a ranch and reported he was okay.

A motorist struck a cow near milepost 28 on the Sand Draw Road.

Two males were caught drag racing on Valley View Road. Both were arrested for Driving While Under the Influence. (See arrests below).

A Deputy on patrol noticed the rear wall of the Cowboy Cafe at 115 East Ramshorn in Dubois was on fire at 10:53 p.m. The deputy suppressed the fire with a fire extinguisher and kept it from spreading. The Dubois Fire Department extinguished the fire.

Fire calls included multiple call-outs for the vehicle vs cow crash on Sand Draw Road, the above mentioned fire in Dubois, two fire alarms and three controlled burns.