CWC Trustees to give second look at proposed BAS Degree

The Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will be meeting tonight, Tuesday, in regular session to review the college’s application to award a Bachelors of Applied Science Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership. The BAS Degree would include two study options: Business Entrepreneurship and Tribal Leadership.

If approved tonight, the new BAS program must also receive approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission and then the Higher Learning Commission which has the final say. If the program receives those approvals, CWC proposes to begin the new program in the fall of 2020.

The agenda for the meeting is copied below. The public is welcome to attend the meeting, set for the Hirschfield Meeting Room (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on campus.